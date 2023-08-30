What to do when you kid doesn't want to talk about their day

Blanca Cobb has some advice on getting your kids to talk about their day at school when they don’t.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the first day of school, many parents want to know about their kid's day. Some kids will readily tell their parents about their day, while others may not want to talk. If your child isn't quick to tell you about their day, should you be worried? No, not necessarily. Your child may not talk about their day for a couple of reasons. Young children may not remember the details of their day. Older children may not feel like there's anything to report if the day was the same old, same old, which means that nothing exciting happened.

To encourage your child to talk about their day, you can open the conversation by telling them about your day. After you've shared, you can ask specific questions about their day, which may get your child to share information. For example, you can ask what was the best part of the day. What friends are in your class? What did you think about the new gym?

If your child didn't have a good day at school, it's important to acknowledge their feelings instead of giving advice. Validating how they feel makes them realize that you understand them. You can also ask your child if they want you to listen or give advice. Their answer will tell you what next step to take.