Triad mom creates formula finder group on Facebook

After dealing with the formula shortage herself, Tori Idol, created Formula Finders of the Triad to help other moms feed their babies.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even with two shipments of baby formula landing in the U.S. this week, it could still be weeks before shelves are stocked.

"It’s terrifying. Most anytime I go shop with the intentions of buying formula, I leave the store in tears," Tori Idol, Winston-Salem mom, said.

That's why she started a Facebook group called Formula Finders of the Triad to connect moms in the Triad and beyond in order to help them feed their babies.

"The day that I started this group I was in the Target parking lot on Lawndale Drive and I cried my heart out in a call my husband and I said there’s nothing. What are we gonna do," Idol said.

Idol has a 4-month-old baby boy that is formula fed. She said after that breakdown, she knew she needed to do something to help other moms find formula.

Within twenty minutes of creating of the Facebook group, she said there were already 100 members.

Now hundreds of moms from Greensboro, Winston-Salem and even as far as Florida are in the group.

People share pictures of store shelves that have formula, ask for help in finding specific kinds and also sell formula they no longer need.

"I think we are making ways toward change. I think that soon we will get back to where we need to be, but going from completely empty shelves to some shipments you have a lot of moms that are still panicked and they’re going to do what they have to do for their infant and that usually means they’re going to stock up. So that small amount that becomes available soon will be depleted," Idol said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched a webpage with information on multiple safe options for infants if their formula is not in stock.

Having trouble finding the infant formula you normally buy? Learn about safe options for standard formulas and up-to-date guidance during the formula shortage at https://t.co/L6miuq53bf. #formula #formulashortage pic.twitter.com/0nKTEkx8Cx — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) May 22, 2022