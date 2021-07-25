National parents' day

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb shares how to make parents feel special.

Not everyone gets along with their parents. Some people aren’t talking to their parents for a variety of reasons. Is there a way to honor your parents if you’re estranged?

You can honor your parents even if you’re not talking. Most of the time, unresolved issues and harsh emotions get in the way. But, when you think about specific moments in your life, you can reflect on some good times. Even with harsh feelings, your parents love you. And that’s a feeling that can make you smile.

It’s not a good feeling to be on bad terms with your parents. It’s natural to want to fix the situation. Before you reach out to your mom or dad, decide what’s the point of contact. If it’s to resolve the situation, then call. But, if you want to be right, then more than likely, the conversation won’t get anywhere. You can explain how you feel and the impact of the situation on you. Be ready to listen to your parents and recognize their feelings and their perspective. You can slowly make amends.

When people think of the word ‘honor,’ they tend to think of recognition, whether public recognition on social media or directly telling their parents what they’re thinking. But, if you don’t have a relationship with your parents or if your parents have already passed, then honor is the way you live your life. And what lessons that your parents taught you that you include in the way you live.