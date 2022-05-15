The importance of playing with your kids

The benefits and lessons kids learn while playing

Today is National Take Your Parents to the Playground Day. What a fun idea! As we know, kids love to play. And when kids play with their parents, it’s even better.

When parents play with their children, it’s emotional gold. Children tend to feel closer to their parents because they spend time together. Children see a fun side to their parents that isn’t restricted to schedules, routines, or discipline. Play tends to be more relaxed. Some children become more physically affectionate with their parents.

Remember that kids learn through play. When kids and parents play games, kids learn to problem solve when they can’t figure something out. This is where parents can help their kids think things through and figure out different ways to get around obstacles. And they also learn to deal with frustrations when they’re not winning or can’t figure something out. Parents also serve as cheerleaders, encouraging their kids.

When parents and kids play make-believe, such as superheroes, princesses, and pirates, children learn different social roles, mannerisms, and behaviors from the other characters. Children tend to act out conflict when playing pretend. This is an excellent opportunity for parents to model appropriate words, phrases, and behaviors among the characters. Children tend to generalize what they learn from their play into their reality.