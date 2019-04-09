KITTY HAWK, N.C. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now Hurricane Guide

Lyndsey Fuhrman and Allen Sanders were supposed to get married on the Outer Banks on Friday, but Hurricane Dorian has other plans.

The Pennsylvania couple had to quickly change around their plans as Dorrian makes its way up the East Coast.

The pair had a small, intimate wedding on Tuesday morning.

The planning coordinator Diane Nordstrom, owner of Nordstrom Events, told 13News Now the wedding took place in Kitty Hawk. She said following the ceremony, they had a luncheon reception at Duck Woods Country Club.

"Originally, they were to be married on Friday, but of course we had to move everything up because of the evacuation,” Nordstorm said. "Sometimes you just have to make the best of a bad situation!"

Deborah Sawyer Photography

RELATED: Currituck County orders mandatory evacuation of parts of the Outer Banks ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Evacuations have been issued for parts of the Outer Banks ahead of the storm.

Dare County and Hyde County residents and visitors are under mandatory evacuation orders. Currituck County also ordered evacuations for its Outer Banks communities.

A similar situation happened to a different Pennsylvania couple in 2018. Leah and Brandon Frick were supposed to get married on the Outer Banks, but Hurricane Florence diverted their plans.

More Hurricane Dorian News: