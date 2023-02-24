Triad Christians taking the journey to Asbury University to worship among thousands

People from all over gathered in Wilmore, Kentucky for a revival that lasted for two weeks. Some of those attendees were from the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Bradley Quyn watched the Asbury Revival unfold first over social media. Stories and videos of prayer and worship fueled his desire to go.

"Early in the week I just felt this tug from the Lord to go and I knew I was supposed to go, but I was working," said Quyn.

Thinking work would get in the way of his trip, the unimaginable happened. Quyn was approached by his boss.

"I came in Friday morning, and he said I want to send you to Asbury. I want to pay for your trip. He said I feel like the Lord wants you to go, "Quyn continued.

So he went home, packed a bag, and drove seven hours to Wilmore, Kentucky.

"For me when I walked into the room, it was like I was laying on the chest of Jesus, it was just this super intimate bonding moment that there wasn't 15 hundred people around me it was just me and the Lord worshiping," Quyn explained.

He saw thousands of people raising their hands in worship, praying alongside others, and sharing testimony.

He says most were from Generation Z, which Emily York is a part of.

"I've had moments where I'm like oh my goodness is my generation ever going to see revival? But just seeing that made me feel secure in the future and just the future of the church," said York.

York is from Liberty, North Carolina. She is a student at Liberty University in Virginia.

York and some of her friends took the trip to Asbury.

York hopes the two weeks of raw, unplanned revival signifies the impact services can have without theatrics.

"There were no lights, there were no fog machines or any of the modern things that we use in worship, but I want our generation to be reminded like there is revival in the secret place and where things are not as seen or as publicized," said York.

In person revival at Asbury came to an end Thursday with the National Collegiate Day of Prayer.

The day of prayer was streamed online and only offered in-person for students.