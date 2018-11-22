CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the buzz that's trending.

We're talking about tattoos and ink; experts say they're not so taboo anymore.

"That work is taking off," said NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"It is. It's crazy," answered Mandy Sauler, a tattoo artist. "We can camouflage any scars from surgeries from burns to minimizing stretch marks with some needling and things like that."

Mandy Sauler is an artist who specializes in skin camouflage. One of her newest clients is Kate McDonald who lives in Charlotte.

"So it's right there," said Kate McDonald.

"The pigment is really really close," said Walton.

"Yeah," said McDonald. "She said give it three to four weeks."

For Kate, though a few weeks is nothing compared to the last 18 years. She was involved in an accident nearly 20 years ago, hit by a drunk driver.

"Basically lost part of my forehead on the road," said McDonald. "I was self-conscious about it."

Kate's confidence has been like a healing wound. Even her daughter noticed.

"She said, 'Mommy, what happened?' or 'Mommy, what's that white thing on your face?'" said McDonald. "I got very emotional when she asked me about it, and it kind of brought back a lot of feelings. And even while I was laying on the table when Mandy was working on me."

Mandy Sauler's calendar is booked eight months out. She's inundated with people wanting medical tattoos.

"Is it much more than doing just a tattoo or cover up?" asked Walton.

"We get to change people's lives," answered Sauler.

A permanent piece of art that hurts is covering the pain people may face daily.

"As taboo as tattoos are I think it's great for people who have scars," said McDonald.

