A North Carolina man fundraises for those impacted by Maui wildfire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The devastation is tough to process when you see how much has been destroyed. Memories and family are why some people in North Carolina are stepping in to help.

Brian McKay lives within the state and has relatives in Hawaii. He said, right now, people on the island are in need of daily necessities.

"Just the normal things like housing, food, clothing. They've lost their belongings. It's just sad to see," McKay said.

Maui is the second largest of the islands in Hawaii. As historic Lahaina burned, evacuations were ordered and communication was crucial.

Some non-profit organizations have already stepped in to help. The Salvation Army said they have mobilized stations that can provide food and fresh water to those in need.

"Last night alone we were able to go ahead and have our mobilized division stationed ready to go and we already provided 50 individuals with meals since that time our mobilization has already expanded to shelters across the island," Nathan Lawson said.

Even hundreds of miles away here in Greensboro, some people are feeling the loss.

"The Banyon Tree there, I actually met my wife online back in 1998, that was one of the first places I took her when she came to Maui," Andrew Mayon said.

He lived in Lahaina for nearly two decades.

The Samaritan's Purse is also monitoring the situation and has started the process of starting to make plans to help.

