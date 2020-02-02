DUBLIN, Ga. — One Georgia World War II veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday on Sunday.

But on Saturday, Dewitt Phagan's family, friends, and community helped him celebrate at Cedar Grove School near Dublin.

They all packed out the venue.

"I am really proud of each one of them, I'm glad they are able to come and be with us so, now I'm glad to be here too," Phagan said. "It is God's Will that we be here."

Thank you, Mr. Phagan for your service and happy birthday!

