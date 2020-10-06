'Help your community heal' through The Human Race

The 26th annual Human Race will go on virtually this year, but continue to serve over 70 nonprofit organizations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For 26 years, The Human Race has been put on by The Volunteer Center and serving Triad nonprofit organizations.

This year is no different, despite COVID-19.

Race organizers have been taking this pandemic in stride, and this year's race is happening virtually.

"The run company we work with actually created an app for this specifically," Jordan Lacenski, race organizer, said.

All you have to do is register and download the It's Your Race app by typing in "IYR" into your app store.

Runners and walkers will do the race at their leisure. On June 20, everyone will take part in the live program on Facebook.

"If you want to help our community heal and repair and come back together and unite we can really do that in a virtual way through this event," Lacenski said.

That means they had to get all 77 nonprofits this benefits, up to speed. One of those includes the Mayor's Committee for people with disabilities in Greensboro.

Kendrick Mayes is on the committee that gives out scholarships to students with disabilities and also helps spread Christmas cheer with their Shopper's Day event every December.

This year, they're giving out three $1,000 scholarships.

"We just ask if you have $20 or even just a dollar laying around. Every amount helps and goes to support," Mayes said.

"Our nonprofits are really the backbone of helping our community thrive and they're serving every population thats in need right now," Lacenski added.