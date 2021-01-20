Sisters soon-to-be reunited! Greensboro couple adopts child from China, discovers she has an identical twin still over there

Years later, the Jarvis family said a DNA test revealed their adopted daughter has an identical twin sister. They are in the process of adopting her now too!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Angel Jarvis has one incredible story about two little girls separated at birth.

"We adopted a child from Shenzhen China three years ago February," Jarvis said. They named her Mackenzie.

Three years of smiles, laughter, and what they thought was a complete family.

Then, in August 2019, Angel and her husband Jeff performed a DNA test and discovered a child they thought was potentially a sibling to Mackenzie, is actually an identical twin who was still in a Chinese orphanage.

"We were given permission to adopt and unite the girls, but then COVID-19 happened," Angel explained. "We should have had her home in August of 2020, following a normal pattern of adoption paperwork."

But the pandemic has slowed the process down.

Regardless, the family knows Meilyn Jarvis will soon be in their arms, and reunited with her twin Mackenzie.