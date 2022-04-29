Dolly Parton inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite originally pulling nomination

Parton originally withdrew her nomination because she felt like she hadn't earned the right.

CLEVELAND — Dolly Parton has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"With her prodigious songwriting talent, vocal and instrumental prowess, charisma, and trademark style, Dolly Parton has achieved immense global success as a musician and blazed a trail for generations of artists to come," The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said about the Sevierville native.

Parton shocked fans when she originally announced that she would withdrawl her nomination from the list.

"I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," Parton said in an Instagram post on March 14. "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy."

However, Parton recently changed her mind and accepted the nomination.

She explained in an interview with NPR's "Morning Edition" that she rejected the nomination at first due to a misunderstanding.

"It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music,” Parton said. “I have found out it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where can they go? And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that."

Eminem, Duran Duran and Lionel Richie were some of the other artists inducted alongside Parton.