Radio Evangelist Inducted Into Winston-Salem Arts, Culture and Entertainment Walk of Fame

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Friday morning, Winston-Salem included Dr. Robert Wise Sr. among nine inductees into the Winston-Salem Arts, Culture and Entertainment Memorial Walk of Fame.

Wise. Sr.'s recorded sermons aired on the now closed WAAA radio station in Winston-Salem for 30 years. He passed away three years ago from breathing problems.

Wise Sr.'s church, Macedonia Holiness Church of God the Apostle on Whitfield road, is now led by his son, Robert Wise Jr.

Thursday marked the three year anniversary since Wise Jr. assumed pastoral duties at the church.