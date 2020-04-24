GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is the year no one saw coming. The year COVID-19 coronavirus disrupted our lives in unimaginable ways.

We all started the new decade full of plans, hopes, and dreams of making this our best year yet.

Whether you’re a senior in college or senior in high school, you were preparing to walk across the stage and graduate. You're also, looking forward to getting that first post-college job or becoming a freshman in college.

WFMY News 2 wants to make sure the Senior class of 2020 still gets their shoutouts.

CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES! 🎉🎓

🎓 Student’s name

🎓 School name

Disclaimer: By submitting a photo, you confirm you own all rights to the photo and you are granting WFMY News 2 permission to use it in perpetuity on any WFMY digital platform or on television without additional permissions. Please do not submit a professional or yearbook photo. We will not use any professional or official yearbook photos that are submitted. Please submit photos taken only by you or a family member. We reserve the right not to publish any photographs in our editorial discretion. Your submission, and our use of your photo(s), is subject to WFMY’s Terms of Service.

