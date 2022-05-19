Blanca Cobb explains how memory impacts perception.

Final testimony is underway in the civil trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The alleged abuse situation between Depp and Heard took place around several witnesses, but while there were other people around, everyone has slightly different recollections.

A few factors play a role in the way people see, experience, and perceive the same situation differently. For example, people pay attention to different details of a situation. For example, someone might pay attention to the tone of voice. Another person might pay attention to what was said. Another person might pay attention to how they felt.

Over time memory fades. This means that the memories of what you saw, heard, felt, tasted, touched, and experienced might not be as strong over time. This is normal. This can help explain why you might not remember every detail of a vacation or a conversation that you’ve had. You might remember a general sense and not all the specifics.

When people disagree on what happened in a given situation, you have to re-create the situation from what they’re saying. Does it make sense? Is what they’re saying plausible? What’s missing and why? Could memory and time account for what’s missing or doesn’t make sense? Is there any reason that they’d benefit from not correctly remembering the situation? Don’t automatically assume someone is lying, although that may be the case.