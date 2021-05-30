2 The Rescue: Meet Quinton

Meet Quinton!
Our friends at Guilford County Animal Shelter say, he is one stunning dog!
He loves toys and people and can play for hours! He likes long walks and cuddles too.
Quinton is one of the shelter's long timers and has been with the shelter 75 days!
He is in need of a loving family with lots of love to give!
All adopted cats and dogs at Guilford County Animal Services come fully up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Quinton, please contact GCAS at 336-641-3401 to set up an appointment.