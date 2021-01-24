2 the rescue: Meet Stella

Stella has been through a lot, but she doesn't have to do it alone. Adopt her into your loving home!

Meet Stella.

She's a 3-year- old pointer mix.

Staff with Guilford County Animal Shelter say she came to the shelter after she was discovered in abandoned car.

Sadly, the shelter later learned Stella's owner passed away.

We're told Stella is sweet and gentle, but she can be playful and really enjoys toys.

As you may imagine, the shelter says she's been through a lot and would really like to find a loving home.