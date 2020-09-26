2 the Rescue: Meet Lightfoot & Ruthie

These sweet friends are looking for a home to share!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Lightfoot and Ruthie.

This sweet pair came to Burlington Animal Services found as strays.

Lightfoot is 2 years old and Ruthie is about 5 years old.

Both cats are very friendly and enjoy hanging out together in one of the new roomy cat colony rooms at the shelter. We're told they especially love sitting in the window and watching the world outside!

If you are interested in meeting Lightfoot or Ruthie, reach out to Burlington Animal Services.

Email petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov to make an appointment.

You can view all pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.