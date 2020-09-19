2 the rescue: Meet Murray

He's the purrfect companion. A handsome little kitty!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Murray.

Our friends with Burlington Animal Services say he's a sweet boy that would make the perfect companion.

We're told he's a laidback guy who doesn't mind getting picked up.

He looks forward to head massages and being petted.

Murray is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and is ready to be adopted.

If you are interested in meeting and adopting Murray, please reach out to Burlington Animal Services by email at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov to make an appointment.