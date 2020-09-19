2 the Rescue: Meet Bones

He's a curious cutie looking for his forever home!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This cute guy is Bones.

Staff with the SPCA of the Triad say he's a 6-year-old beagle mix who loves people and enjoys exploring our world.

We're told he's really sweet and gets pretty excited about making new friends.

Staff members say he gets along well with other dogs and is ready to settle down into a home of his own.

If Bones sounds like the guy for your family, just reach out to the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.