GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Carli Rae!

She's a 3-year-old shepherd mix.

She came to the Animal Rescue and Foster program along with 10 puppies she gave birth to under a pick-up truck.

She was a great mom and raised all 10 puppies, but now it's her turn to find a loving home.

Miss Carli has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations.

This shy girl would do best in a quiet home with a family that would give her plenty of exercise.

You can meet Carli Rae by calling the Animal Rescue and Foster program in Greensboro at 336-574-9600.