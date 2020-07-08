2 the rescue: Meet Jersey

This cool cat is waiting for a chance to pounce on a new adventure with you!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Don't miss the chance to adopt this cool cat.

Meet Jersey. He's a 3-month-old adventurous companion.

Staff with the Davidson county animal shelter says he's a little afraid of bigger animals, so he'll need your guidance to help him feel safe.

It could also take Jersey some time to adjust to a new home, but lots of stuffed animals and safe hiding spaces will do the trick.

If this little guy sounds like the pet for you, here's what you need to know to make him a part of your family.

His adoption fee of $75 includes spay/neuter, age appropriate vaccines, and microchip.



Submit your application here:

https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/FormCenter/Animal-Shelter-12/Adoption-Application-76.

If approved, the Davidson County Animal Shelter will contact you to schedule an appointment for a meet and greet.

Here's where to find them.



Davidson County Animal Shelter

490 Glendale Road

Lexington NC 27292

336-357-0805

Hours: Monday - Friday 11:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.