2 the rescue: Meet Joey

This cute little guy will bring so much happiness to your family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Joey!

He's a 9- year-old Chihuahua Mix.

Joey is very kind and loves to be held.

Staff with the SPCA of the Triad say he's only been at their facility for a few days, but he needs and deserves a new and permanent home.

He will be a positive new member to any family and maybe he can be a new companion in yours.

If you think Joey would make a great addition to your home, come and meet him at the SPCA of the Triad located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Please call and make an appointment before you come.