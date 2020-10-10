2 the Rescue: Meet Jojo

Meet this super cute dog, looking for his forever home.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet JoJo.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's the perfect companion for hiking or long walks.

He's 5 years old and around 40 pounds.

We're told he loves to have outlets to burn off his energy - playing fetch is a favorite of his.

He loves people and tends to fare better with school-aged children.

If you would like to meet and adopt Jojo, just reach out to Burlington Animal Services.

Email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov.