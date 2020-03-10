2-the Rescue: Meet Lilly

This sweet girl is a lab mix looking for her forever home!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is Lilly.

Staff with the SPCA of the Triad tell us she's a one-year-old lab mix.

We're told she's incredibly sweet.

She loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

She's playful with a lot of energy.

She's only been at the shelter for a short time, but she's more than ready to find her perfect family.

Maybe your home is exactly what she needs.

Here's what you need to know.

She's with the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.

Just reach out to them. They'd love to help you out.

You should know they are only operating on an appointment only basis.

You can fill out an application for her on triadspca.org and then an appointment can be made for you to meet her once you are approved.

You can also call 336-375-3222 for help.