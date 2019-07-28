Fred is a 2-year-old Chocolate Point Siamese mix with short hair. He has been neutered and is current on all of his vaccines, so he is ready for a new forever home!

Fred’s prior owner was ill and could no longer care for him so he is now looking for a new home. He is a very sweet boy and would do best in a quiet home with no young children. He is a little shy at first so will need a home that is willing to give him time to adjust to his new environment. He gets along well with other cats and cat-friendly dogs. He is playful and would like a cat friend to keep him company. You can usually find him on the cat tree in front of the window. He loves to rub against your legs and give head bumps. He is such a beautiful loving cat and deserves a loving new home.

If you are interested in adopting Fred, please email the Animal Awareness Society at www.catawareness1@hotmail.com and fill out their adoption application. If you would like to set up a time to meet Fred, give them a call at 336-953-0925 and they will be glad to set up a time for you to meet.