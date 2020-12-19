2 the rescue: Meet Luna

This black-haired beauty wants to join you by the fireplace this Christmas!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Luna.

Check out her shiny black coat and her beautiful golden eyes.

Our friends with SPCA of the Triad say she's an extremely sweet and affectionate cat.

She attaches herself to her person very quickly.

We're told while Luna would probably do best in a home where she is the only cat. She definitely loves people. Luna needs to find her wonderful new family and home where she can remain forever. Hopefully you can open your doors for this sweet girl.

If you think Luna would make a great addition to your home, come and meet her at the SPCA of the Triad at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.

You can 336-375-3222 or fill out an application for Luna on triadspca.org, then an appointment can be made for you to come and meet her once you are approved.