2 the rescue: Meet Meek Mill

This sweet guy loves to give and get attention!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Meek Mill.

He's a 3-year-old Black Mouth Cur Mix.

Staff with the Guilford County Animal shelter says he was brought to the shelter back in April which makes him their longest time resident.

Meek Mill loves people and he loves taking sniff walks through the trees.

He knows his basic commands and will work for treats. Meek Mill is heart worm positive and best suited in a home where he is the only pet.

He is neutered, fully vaccinated and micro-chipped.

His adoption fee is sponsored.