2 The Rescue: Meet Bailey

He’s cute, playful, and loves to be cuddled.

Meet Bailey!

He's a cute three-year-old boy who's ready to meet his special person and move to his forever home. Bailey is a sheepdog mix and will do well in a home experienced with this breed.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's silly and playful, loves toys, and enjoys being cuddled. Bailey can be nippy on occasions because he's a herding breed, meaning he may guard his toys and food against other dogs but not humans.

Bailey gets along well with other dogs, but not so many cats. He loves attention so being the only pet in the home, would do him well. Burlington Animal Services say Bailey seems to be housebroken as well.

If Bailey sounds like the pet you're looking for contact Burlington Animal Services to meet him.