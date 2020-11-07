2 the rescue: Meet Baxter

He's a big guy, but he's gentle and ready to fill your home with joy!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Baxter.

He's a handsome and sweet 2 year old Tree Walker Hound.

Staff with Burlington Animal Services say he came to them as a stray last month and he is ready to start the next chapter of his life with a new, loving family.

This big guy is about 60 pounds and we're told he's gentle and loving.

Who doesn't need more love in their lives?

If you think Baxter would bring more joy to you and your home, email Burlington Animal Services at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov or call 336-578-0343.