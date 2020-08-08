2 the rescue: Meet Bear

Bear wants to bring joy to you this summer!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Bear.

He's a 2-year-old who loves playing catch.

Staff with Burlington Animal Services say plenty of tennis balls will be a must with this guy. He's still needs some work on proper leash walking, but he is a very smart boy and will learn quickly with consistent training.

We're told Bear would be happiest in an active home with daily exercise. He can be dog selective, so meet and greets with other owned dogs is recommended. Bear is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to be adopted!