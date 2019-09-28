GREENSBORO, N.C. — This sweet girl is Beauty. Beauty is an adult female domestic shorthair. She is still waiting for her family to come take her home.

Beauty is not a fan of our chaotic center and spends most of her time in her condo. This girl was a wonderful mom to sick kittens, lost an eye, lost her foster home, and now wants something permanent.

Beauty’s favorite pastime is sitting on someone’s lap. Maybe your lap is the one Beauty has been waiting for.

If you would like to adopt Beauty please go on our website triadspca.org and submit an application.

If you need any more information please give us a call at 336-375-3222. Our adoption fee for cats and kittens is $85.00 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, and all age appropriate vaccines.