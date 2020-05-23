2 the rescue: Meet Bella

Her smile is contagious and she's as cute as a button.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Bella!

She's a sweet 4-year old who is ready for a new life and home.

She was a bit shy and anxious when she first came to Burlington Animal Services, but the staff there has shown her lots of love and attention, and now her sweet and loving personality is shining through!

With continued love, training, and attention, she will make a wonderful addition to your family. Bella is spayed, current on vaccinations and ready to begin the next chapter in her life.

If you are interested in Bella, please email petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.