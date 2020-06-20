2 the rescue: Meet Bella

She is so stinkin' cute and will melt your heart.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Bella.

She's an absolutely adorable 4-year-old girl who is ready to dance into your life and steal your heart!

Bella is friendly, affectionate, house trained and has good leash manners.

She does well with children and other dogs.

Bella is spayed and current on all vaccinations.

She's so ready to start the next chapter in her life with a family who will love and include her in their daily life.