BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Bubba, a sweet senior boy who would LOVE to be your Valentine!

Bubba is friendly, gets along with everyone and would make a wonderful companion for a lucky person or family.

He is neutered, current on vaccinations and recently received heartworm treatment, so he is ready to be adopted and start the next chapter of his life in a loving forever home.

Meet Bubba at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington, or call 336-578-0343 for more information. All pets can be seen at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.