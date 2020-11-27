2 the rescue: Meet Cedar

This cute little pup was born in a tree trunk, but he's looking forward to a new home with you!

Meet Cedar.

Our friends with the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation say he's an 8-week-old pit mix who was born in a tree trunk - hence the name.

Staff members say he is playful, loving and loves to cuddle.

He enjoys playing with his siblings and loves giving kisses.

Cedar is looking forward to showing you his lap-sitting skills and how he can sneak in a kiss of joy.

If you're interested in Cedar, reach out to the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation in Winston-Salem.

You can fill out an application to adopt him at the AARF website at aarfws.org.