2 the rescue: Meet Delaware

Delaware wants to be the newest family member at your Thanksgiving dinner.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Delaware.

Our friends with Burlington Animal Services says he's about 2 years old.

We're told Delaware recently lost his way from home and no one has claimed him, so he's looking for a new family.

We're told he has a sweet personality.

Delaware would enjoy a fenced-in yard and a few kids to play with.

He's neutered and is up to date on all of his shots.

If you're interested in meeting him, contact Burlington Animal Services.

You can visit www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets to schedule an appointment.

For more information, email petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov.