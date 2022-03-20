x
2 the rescue: Meet Duke

He's a lovebug with a big heart. Don't miss out on your chance to adopt him today!
Credit: Guilford County Animal Services

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Duke. 

Staff with the Guilford County Animal Shelter Services say he's a sweet 6-year-old American Bulldog/Pointer mix. 

We're told he's sweet and affectionate. The staff there says if you're looking for a well-behaved, handsome lovebug of a dog, Duke is your guy!

If you're interested in adopting Duke, you can come meet him Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. No appointment needed. Call 336-641-3401 to set up an appointment to meet him on the weekend.

For more information in our adoption process, please visit our website at http://petadoption.guilfordcountync.gov.

