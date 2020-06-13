2 the rescue: Meet Espresso

You won't need any coffee, this kitty is full of energy.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Espresso.

This beautiful 2-year-old is finally coming out her shell.

She loves to be petted and walks to the beat of her own drum.

Espresso will likely do best with an experienced cat owner who will spend time with her and slowly push her out of her comfort zone.

Espresso is spayed, current on vaccinations and has lived in a foster home for over a year. Now she is ready to find her own forever family.

If you think Espresso is the right pet for you, contact the email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov to arrange a virtual meet and greet with Espresso’s foster mom. View all pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets..