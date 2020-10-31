2 the Rescue: Meet Fanny

This beauty is a foster mom herself, who's ready for a forever home.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — We want to introduce you to Fanny.

Staff with Burlington Animal Services say she's a sweet, loving and shy cat.

We're told she gets along well with other cats and dogs in her foster home.

She likes to be in the same room with you, but doesn't care to be held and cuddled.

She will take some time getting used to you, but she loves Temptations Cat Treats and will come around quickly if they are involved!

Fanny loves kittens and she not only took excellent care of her two, but helped to raise 14 other orphaned kittens! We're told she's a loving mother to all.

Fanny is a tripod but we're told it doesn't affect her mobility at all.

She is spayed, current on all vaccinations and ready to start a new chapter in a loving forever home of her own.

If you are interested in meeting Fanny, reach out to Burlington Animal Services.

Email them at email at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov. You can view all pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.