2 the rescue: Meet Freeso

This big guy has a big heart ready to share with you!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Freeso.

He's a 1-year-old silver Blue Lacy mix.

Our friends at the Guilford County Animal Services say he's very energetic, intelligent and easy to train.

We're told He loves having a job to do and a lot of open space to run around.

He would do best in a home with a very active family with a fenced in back yard so he could run and play all he needs to.

Freeso may also need to be the only dog in his new home.

We're told Because of these needs, Freeso is not doing well in a shelter environment. He's really ready to transition into his forever home.

Maybe you're his perfect match!

If you're interested in adopted Freeso, just reach out to Guilford County Animal Services.