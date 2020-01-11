2 the rescue: Meet Gregory

Add another member to your family just in time for the holidays!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Gregory.

Our friends with Guilford County Animal Services say he's a 6-year-old American bulldog mix.

We're told he's very friendly, loves attention and being around people.

They say he's also great with other dogs and is a staff favorite at the shelter.

He is heartworm positive but staff says it's a curable condition and he can't spread it to other animals or people.

We're told he is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30-percent off voucher for heartworm treatment.

All adopted cats and dogs at Guilford County Animal Services come fully up to date on age appropriate vaccines, spayed/neutered, and microchipped.