2 the rescue: Meet Heathcliff

He's a cool cat looking for a patient pet parent!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Heathcliff.

His foster mom says he's a cool cat who likes to hang out, but doesn't care to be held or touched a lot.

She say he enjoys sitting on the couch and laying around the room you're in.

He'll playfully wrestle with other cats and he's comfortable around dogs.

Staff with Burlington Animal Services say Heathcliff doesn't seem to like a lot of hustle and bustle, so an adult home would probably be best suited for him.

They say he needs a patient pet parent who will help bring him out of his shell.

If Heathcliff sounds like the cool cat for you, reach out to the Burlington Animal Services. The staff there with help you schedule a time for a meet-and-greet.

Just email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov or give them a call at (336) 578-0343.