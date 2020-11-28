2 the rescue: Meet Java

Light the fireplace, turn on the holiday music and cuddle with Java!!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Java!

Staff with Burlington Animal Services say she's a sophisticated and slightly aloof girl who finally understands that humans might be okay after all.

She has recently decided she likes being a lap kitty!

She is still shy and will require an experienced cat owner that knows how to push her out of her comfort zone, but still respect her boundaries.

We're told Java loves to play with her foster siblings and she likes dogs, too.

She is very curious about everything and follows her foster mom around the house to see what she's doing.

Know that she would not do well in a home with young children and is an indoor cat only.