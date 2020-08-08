2 the rescue: Meet JJ

He's a little guy with the biggest heart!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This little guy might be your new best friend.

His name is JJ. He's an 8-year-old chihuahua mix looking for a loving home.

Staff with SPCA of the Triad say he's calm and sweet.

They say he's laid back, loves people and usually gets along with other dogs.

If you think JJ would make a great addition to your home, meet him at SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro. You can find them at 3163 Hines Chapel Road.

Their business hours are:

Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m - 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m - 4 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The office is closed Monday.