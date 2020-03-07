2 the rescue: Meet Kenny

Morning walks will be a breeze! This eager pup has all the energy you need this summer.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Meet Kenny.

At just five months old, he's shy around strangers at first, but with a little time and a lot of love, he'll warm right up to you.

Kenny is a plott hound mix looking for a forever home. Is that home with you?

If you're interested in adopting Kenny, please submit your application at https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/…/Ani…/Adoption-Application-76.

If approved, the Davidson County Animal Shelter will contact you to schedule an appointment for a meet and greet. The shelter is located on 490 Glendale Road in Lexington, North Carolina.

You can reach them at 336-357-0805.