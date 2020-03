GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — King came in as an owner surrender. The owner was moving and could no longer keep him.

King is a beautiful 2 year old Finnish Spitz mix. He has a lot of good positive energy, has good manners, knows his basic commands and walks well on leash.

He would do well with just about any family … an active family may suit him best. He is a medium sized dog weighing in at 46 pounds. King is neutered and HW- and is ready to go home with his new family today.