BURLINGTON, N.C. — Kung Fu Panda is a handsome 2-year-old tuxedo boy who enjoys being lazy.

He is hoping to become your friend and companion just in time for Valentine's Day.

He is neutered and current on all vaccinations so he's ready for his next adventure in a forever home with you.

If you're interested, head to Burlington Animal Services. They’re located on 221 Stone Quarry Road.

Let's get Kung Fu Panda adopted.