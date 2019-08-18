Leo is a 10 year old Great Dane who was found abandoned outside a home in High Point on August 1st.

He is a gentle senior who is need of a loving home, as he still has a lot of love to give. Leo is neutered, fully vaccinated and heartworm negative!

He loves to go for a ride and did well last weekend at an event with other dogs. He would be best suited in a quiet home where he can curl up on your couch and watch Netflix with you.

At 10 years of age, this senior guy needs to find a home soon where his size and gentle nature can be appreciated. Let’s find him a home!