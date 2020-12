This sweet girl is ready to retire to a loving home for the holidays!

Meet Lil.

Our friends with Guilford County Animal Services say she's a sweet and shy 9-year-old.

We're told she is the shelter's longest serving cat resident.

Lil is really looking forward to retiring to a loving home for the holidays.

If you're interested reach out to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

You'll need to call them to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet.